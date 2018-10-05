Browns' charm, Bears' nastiness among early surprises of 2018

It's hard not to be on fire as a Bears fan after what happened last Sunday. Mitch Trubisky threw six touchdown passes in a 48-10 rout of the Bucs. The blowout showed us the ceiling of this Chicago team when it combines its suffocating defense with a first-round quarterback who can sling it. Of course, there was much hand-wringing about that first-round quarterback before Week 4, and it's too soon to say that Trubisky is now on some rocket ride to superstardom. But the Bears are fun ... it's been a long time since you could say that. And no conversation about the Bears right now is complete without discussing the impact of Khalil Mack, who is playing like a league MVP. "It's like the LeBron effect," Bears cornerback Prince Amukamaratold Dan Graziano of ESPN.com. "He just makes everybody better. When you see greatness like that up close, it just makes everyone else want to be great that much more." Praise doesn't get much higher than that.