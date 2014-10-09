Around the NFL

Browns' Brian Hoyer: I showed Cleveland I can be its QB

Published: Oct 09, 2014 at 05:17 AM

Brian Hoyer is looking more and more like a starting quarterback without a backup problem.

He should be confident enough after capping the biggest road comeback in NFL history, and, as Gregg Rosenthal points out in his weekly QB index, he's hitting on many of the low-percentage throws that you expect from the top-tier starters in football.

But now, that confidence seems to be on display off the field, too.

In a recent sit-down with FOX Sports, Hoyer talks about his lukewarm relationship with Johnny Manziel and gets into his feelings about being Cleveland's starting signal-caller.

"From the outside, people probably don't think we like each other much, but we have a great quarterback room," Hoyer said. "Are we best friends? No. But there's 53 guys in there, you're not going to have 53 best friends. Johnny is a very polarizing figure and he brings a lot of fans with him, whether they're Cleveland fans or national fans. But I think being from here and having the success I did, I think I showed the people of Cleveland that I was more than capable of being their quarterback."

The last line is telling. When is the last time the Browns have had a quarterback take ownership over his role like Hoyer has?

