Training Camp

Presented By

Browns GM Berry amazed by Odell Beckham's return from ACL tear: 'He's like a freak of nature'

Published: Jul 31, 2021 at 12:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The timing of Odell Beckham Jr.'s ACL injury left the Cleveland Browns in an questionable position when looking toward 2022. Beckham answered the uncertainty in his first week of training camp.

Beckham reached a significant milestone when he reported for Browns camp and passed his physical on Tuesday, clearing the way for him to fully participate from the commencement of Cleveland's preseason training activities. He's wasted little time in grabbing the eye of the Browns' decision-makers in his first week.

"You hear a lot of, 'Hey, this guy looks great coming off of an injury' and Odell ... honestly he's like a freak of nature sometimes," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Friday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "It really is amazing the amount of work he put in and where he is today. That's a huge credit to his focus and dedication in the offseason."

Beckham's style of play is one in which he uses his rare agility and burst to create space, catch passes and make defenders look foolish in their often vain attempts to bring him down. He's notorious for having incredibly quick footwork, a key attribute that can only truly exist when working with two healthy knees.

His health is once again his advantage, an outcome that wasn't guaranteed when he suffered the ACL tear in October.

"Odell's a dynamic player. He adds a dimension to our offense when he's on the field," Berry said. "We're obviously looking forward to his return this season. We want as many talented individuals as possible, and I think Odell's one of the more talented players at the position in the league."

Now comes a key period of time for Beckham and the Browns. While he's been cleared to play, management of Beckham's knee will be crucially important to ensuring he'll be able to complete a full season as an impact player.

Beckham is known for being the type of player who is very attuned to his body's response to stress, choosing to skip OTAs in previous years to train on his own in a method he knows is best suited for him. Now it's about working with that knowledge base to best approach the 2021 season.

"We will listen to the docs, we will listen to the trainers, we will listen to the performance staff and go by their data and their recommendation because the last thing we want to do with any player coming back from injury is load them too quickly and then ultimately have them have a setback," Berry said. "That will be pretty easy for us."

If all goes according to plan, the Browns will have their superstar receiver available to them from the start of the 2021 season -- a campaign in which they expect to contend for the AFC North title, and perhaps much more.

Training camp is finally here! Be sure to check outNFL Network's extensive live coverage, including Inside Training Camp every day and highlighted by Training Camp: Back Together Saturday Fueled by Gatorade on July 31.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers '100 percent all in' following revised deal with Packers

Questions about Aaron Rodgers' commitment to the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season circled all offseason. After he spoke with NFL Network's James Jones, those concerns can be put to rest. 
news

Training Camp Buzz: Lions QB Blough celebrates wife's Olympic run with teammates

Lions QB David Blough got the best birthday gift he could ask for when his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, advanced to the Olympic semifinals in the 400-meter hurdles Friday. Detroit HC Dan Campbell turned the event into a surprise watch party and recorded Blough's reaction.
news

Bears coach Matt Nagy acknowledges potential trade interest in third-string QB Nick Foles

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy downplayed the notion Saturday that the club could trade quarterback ﻿Nick Foles, or at least his role in any such possibility.
news

Belichick: Patriots starting from scratch, but Cam Newton's 'our starting quarterback'

After spending a first-round pick on the QB position and increasing the rate of pay for veteran ﻿Cam Newton﻿ , the Patriots do not appear to have deviated from their assumed plan: start Newton, let Mac Jones develop, and see where the two are as the season progresses.
news

Byron Jones 'didn't mind' Xavien Howard's issue with deal: 'I understand what he's trying to do'

There's no tension at DOlphins camp between Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, according to the latter cornerback, who told reporters Howard's issues with their difference in pay has not soured their relationship.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains optimistic about shoulder strain: 'I know I'll be fine'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott remains undaunted after suffering a shoulder strain in his throwing shoulder on Wednesday, telling reporters on Friday, "I know I'll be fine." 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz to see foot specialist, might need surgery

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is slated to see a foot specialist. He then might be headed to the operating table. The Colts QB will pay a visit to Dr. Robert Anderson in the near future after suffering a foot injury Thursday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

N'Keal Harry very open to remaining with Patriots: 'I've just been focused on helping this team win'

N'Keal Harry's July trade request signaled he likely wouldn't be long for New England. If you asked him about his desires Friday, he sure didn't sound like someone who wanted to be shipped out of town. 
news

Tom Brady says he's found his 'voice' more after one season with Buccaneers

It might be strange to hear Tom Brady say he's still finding his voice after more than two decades in the NFL, but that's exactly what the 7-time Super Bowl champion told reporters Friday after a subpar Buccaneers practice.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) misses Friday's practice

Carson Wentz missed Friday's practice with a foot injury and is currently being evaluated, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday on "Inside Training Camp." Garafolo added that the team's initial belief and hope was that it is a minor injury.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Dolphins 'working through' issues with CB Xavien Howard

J.K. Dobbins wants to be regarded as one of the top RBs in football. To do that, he knows he must be a more complete one. That initiative could line up well with the Ravens'.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW