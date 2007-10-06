Browns' Bodden looking forward to challenge of covering Moss

BEREA, Ohio -- Nagging ankle and groin injuries are no longer a problem for Cleveland Browns cornerback Leigh Bodden. That's good, because he'll have enough to worry about Sunday in New England.
Bodden has the task of stopping Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss. The rest of the NFL is 0-for-4 in that department this season.
"It's just like any other matchup," Bodden said Thursday. "He's one of the best receivers in the league, and I'm up to the challenge."
Moss, re-energized following his draft day trade to the Patriots, is the first player in NFL history with at least 100 receiving yards in each of his first four games with a new team. He has 31 catches for a league-high 505 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Randy Moss just makes him better," Browns coach Romeo Crennel said. "Randy catches just about everything that comes his way. Tom has said all he does is throw it up and let Randy go get it. That's happened."
Moss, in his 10th year, is 6-foot-4 and has a 3-inch advantage on Bodden, but Bodden didn't sound scared about seeing a series of jump balls.
"If you throw it up, I have a chance at making the play, too," Bodden said. "I love playing against guys like that, because the quarterback is going to try to get him the ball. It makes opportunities for me to make plays."
Bodden faced Moss twice in the past two years when the wide receiver was with Oakland. Moss caught one pass in each game, and they both went for touchdowns.
Bodden, in his fifth year, is coming off his best game of the season. He tied a career high with eight tackles against the Ravens, adding an interception and a pass breakup. He has 24 tackles, two interceptions, four breakups and a fumble recovery this season.
"Early in camp, Leigh was still measuring his ankle to see where it was," Crennel said. "Now that he's found out it's going to hold up pretty good, he's beginning to show the type of ability we know he has."
Bodden was an undrafted rookie but has evolved into the Browns' No. 1 cornerback. That means he draws the opponent's toughest receiver every week, including Pittsburgh's Hines Ward, Cincinnati's Chad Johnson and Moss.
"For a cornerback, it feels good to have the challenge every week," Bodden said.
