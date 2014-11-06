Around the NFL

Browns blow out Bengals on 'TNF,' move into first

Published: Nov 06, 2014 at 04:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

A trio of Browns running backs combined for 169 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cleveland to a 24-3 blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. The victory moved the Browns into first place for the first time in two decades. Our takeaways:

  1. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported hours before the game that Thursday's performance would be a referendum for Brian Hoyer's potential contract extension and job security. If the wind tortured Andy Dalton, Hoyer seemed oblivious to the effects, managing the game well -- as he has all season. Now in control of the division with two winnable games on the horizon, Hoyer is sitting pretty, unthreatened by the presence of Johnny Manziel.
  1. For unvarnished ineptitude, Dalton's night ranks with Josh Freeman's debaculous Vikings debut as the starkest we have seen over the past few years. It was a complete meltdown, beginning with a head-scratching illegal forward pass and extending through wild streaks of overthrows and dropped interceptions. Dalton's passer rating (2.0) and completion rate (30.3) were the lowest by any NFL quarterback since 1983and 1992, respectively.

Dalton's performance drops his record to 2-9 in nationally televised games since entering the league. In those 11 games, he has completed 226 of 414 passes (54.6 percent) for 2,299 yards (5.6 yards per attempt), an 8:14 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 63.2 passer rating. In other words, he has been equivalent to Blaine Gabbert when the world is watching. Whether it's tougher competition, nerves, talent, random splits or an unholy combination thereof, it has to be a long-term concern in the Queen City.

  1. With Vontaze Burfict in and out of the lineup, the Bengals have surrendered an average of 157 yards on the ground in the past seven games. They have allowed more rushing touchdowns between the tackles than any team in the league. The defense's shaky backbone took another hit Thursday night, when Geno Atkins injured his surgically repaired knee in the second half. There was no update on the severity of the injury.
  1. The Browns entered the game planning to ride the hot hand in a three-man backfield. Terrance West played the feature back role when the game was close, giving way to Ben Tate and Isaiah Crowell deep in the red zone and in garbage time. We would expect West to lead the attack again versus J.J. Watt next week.
  1. After a slow start to the season, Browns cornerback Joe Haden has been excellent of late. He has limited A.J. Green to 23, 7 and 51 yards in their last three matchups. Still fighting a toe injury, Green was visibly frustrated on at least one of Dalton's errant throws.
  1. Bengals play-caller Hue Jackson drew raves for his early-season work, but he was outcoached by Kyle Shanahan of the Browns. Shanahan has done a masterful job of keeping Hoyer out of obvious passing situations, bolstering his quarterback with the league's best play-action scheme.
  1. With Andre Smith nursing an ankle injury, Marshall Newhouse was a major liability at right tackle. The Bengals will have to hope Smith can play next week at New Orleans.
  1. Fun with fantasy football stats, courtesy of NFL Media's Akbar Gbajabiamila: Manziel scored more points from the sideline (0) than Dalton managed (-1.76) for nearly four quarters.
  1. Now standing atop the AFC North, the Browns are off to their best start since 1994. They should be favored the next two weeks against the Texans and Falcons. Meanwhile, the Bengals hit the road for three straight games, starting with a forbidding matchup at New Orleans in Week 11.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 10 game and recaps the Browns' blowout win over the Bengals. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (thumb/quad) limited at practice ahead of Ravens game

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was limited in practice Wednesday due to quadriceps and left thumb ailments, according to the day's practice report.
news

2023 NFL Season, Week 17: Four things to watch for in Jets-Browns on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for with the New York Jets visit the Cleveland Browns on the last "Thursday Night Football" game of the 2023 season.
news

Week 17 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Packers suspend CB Jaire Alexander one game following coin toss incident

The Green Bay Packers suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander for one game for his pregame coin toss antics ahead of Sunday's win in Carolina.
news

Travis Kelce says Chiefs' struggles are on everyone: 'It's a frustrating (expletive) experience right now'

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed Kansas City's recent struggled with colorful language on Wednesday, saying the team's issues are not on "just one guy."
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua, Browns WR Amari Cooper highlight Players of the Week

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua haul in top offensive honors for Week 16.
news

Broncos benching QB Russell Wilson for remainder of 2023 season to preserve financial flexibility

The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson for the remaining two games of the season to preserve financial flexibility for the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. 
news

Giants name QB Tyrod Taylor as starter over Tommy DeVito vs. Rams

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that veteran Tyrod Taylor will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito will return to the backup role.
news

Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett named starter over Sam Howell for Week 17

Jacoby Brissett will be the starter when the Washington Commanders face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday. Sam Howell had started the first 15 games of 2023 before being benched.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Doug Pederson says play-calling not to blame for Jaguars' struggles: 'We've got to take care of the football'

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson defended offensive coordinator and play-caller Press Taylor, noting that the turnovers have truly hindered the offense from finding a groove.