Browns blow out Bengals on 'TNF,' move into first

Dalton's performance drops his record to 2-9 in nationally televised games since entering the league. In those 11 games, he has completed 226 of 414 passes (54.6 percent) for 2,299 yards (5.6 yards per attempt), an 8:14 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 63.2 passer rating. In other words, he has been equivalent to Blaine Gabbert when the world is watching. Whether it's tougher competition, nerves, talent, random splits or an unholy combination thereof, it has to be a long-term concern in the Queen City.