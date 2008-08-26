Browns' Anderson makes practice appearance after concussion

Published: Aug 26, 2008 at 02:11 PM

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Derek Anderson made an appearance on the practice field on Tuesday -- his first since suffering a concussion on Aug. 18th in a preseason game versus the New York Giants.

Anderson did some throwing at the beginning of practice while wearing his helmet, and left the field once team drills began.

Brady Quinn again took snaps with the first-team offense and is expected to start Thursday night in the preseason finale against the Chicago Bears. Coach Romeo Crennel says its unlikely Anderson would play.

Anderson is one of six starters who didn't play Saturday against the Detroit Lions and aren't expected to play Thursday.

Crennel says he expects that all of them will be back at practice next Monday to prepare for the Sept. 7th season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

