Browns add Randy Starks, Tramon Williams

Mike Pettine's squad added veteran defensive lineman Randy Starks and cornerback Tramon Williams on Monday, the team announced. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports it's a two-year deal worth roughly $8 million for Starks, while Williams inks a three-year deal worth $21 million.
Starks brings versatility to the Browns, playing defensive tackle the past several seasons and could fit in at defensive end in Cleveland's 3-4 front.
The durable 31-year-old missed just one game in seven seasons in Miami. He was cut this offseason as a cap casualty in the Dolphins' successful quest to land Ndamukong Suh. Starks will aid the Browns' pass rush as a rotational player. He compiled 30.5 sacks in his time in Miami.
Williams was the highest-ranked cornerback remaining on the open market. Turning 32 years old today, Williams was an above average starter last season with the Packers. After nine seasons in Green Bay the corner is on the back nine of his career, but pairing him with star Joe Haden will give the Browns a good 1-2 punch on the backend following Buster Skrine's defection to the Jets.
The additions won't wow the fan base, but at this stage of free agency adding two solid veterans to bolster a unit that disappointed for large stretches last season is a very good move for general manager Ray Farmer.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast is joined by Lindsey Rhodes and analyzes every free-agent move. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.