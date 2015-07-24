Browner gets Super Bowl ring, note from Robert Kraft

When Brandon Browner signed with the New Orleans Saints this offseason NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that one big reason the team chased the corner was to add a dominant locker room leader.
Browner did not attend the New England Patriots' ring ceremony last month after helping the team to a Super Bowl title -- his second in two years. The cornerback finally received his hardware and it came with a personal note from Patriots owner Robert Kraft:
"I'm truly sorry you left us -- you were one of my favorites in the locker room!" stated Kraft's handwritten addition to the letter.
