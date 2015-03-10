Browner a free agent after Pats don't pick up option

Browner enters a market that has been very good to cornerbacks. However, he has his faults -- he's on the wrong side of 30, has been suspended for PED use, and is a magnet for penalty flags -- but his unique size (6-foot-4 and 221 pounds) makes him an enticing option in a league that's fallen in love with big corners. Browner graded out as ProFootballFocus.com's No. 79 cornerback last season.