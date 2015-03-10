Browner a free agent after Pats don't pick up option

The New England Patriots declined Browner's option on Tuesday, making the cornerback an unrestricted free agent. The Pats had faced a Monday deadline to pick up $1.9 million team option.
Darrelle Revis and Vince Wilfork -- two other Patriots players who did not have their options exercised -- are also now free agents.
Browner enters a market that has been very good to cornerbacks. However, he has his faults -- he's on the wrong side of 30, has been suspended for PED use, and is a magnet for penalty flags -- but his unique size (6-foot-4 and 221 pounds) makes him an enticing option in a league that's fallen in love with big corners. Browner graded out as ProFootballFocus.com's No. 79 cornerback last season.
As for the Patriots, they are now at risk of losing both their starting cornerbacks from their Super Bowl team. A position of strength in 2014 is suddenly one of great concern for Bill Belichick.
