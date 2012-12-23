Brown's field goal pushes Bengals into the playoffs

PITTSBURGH -- Josh Brown kicked a 43-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining to lift the Cincinnati Bengals over the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 on Sunday, sending the Bengals into the playoffs for a second straight season.
On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Cincinnati Bengals' 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 16 on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.
Brown missed a 56-yarder earlier in the quarter but earned a second chance when Reggie Nelson picked off Ben Roethlisberger and returned it to the Pittsburgh 46 with 14 seconds remaining. Andy Dalton hit A.J. Green for 21 yards on the next play, setting up Brown's game-winner.
Dalton completed 24 of 41 passes for 278 yards and two interceptions for the Bengals (9-6), who snapped a five-game losing streak to Pittsburgh (7-8).
Roethlisberger completed 14 of 28 passes for 220 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, including his costly mistake in the final seconds that ended Pittsburgh's playoff hopes.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press
To re-live Brown's game-winning field goal against the Steelers in high definition online, get NFL Game Rewind