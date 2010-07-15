Brown's DUI case won't affect his Dolphins work, lawyer says

Published: Jul 15, 2010 at 06:46 AM

Dolphins running back Ronnie Brown received a continuance on his driving-under-the-influence case, the Miami Heraldreported Thursday.

Brown's next court date in Marietta (Ga.) Municipal Court was shifted to Sept. 2 -- the same day the Dolphins visit the Dallas Cowboys for their final preseason game. However, Brown's attorney, Michael LaScala, told the Herald that the change won't be an issue because the Pro Bowl running back doesn't have to attend the hearing.

"He's not going to have to miss a single day of practice or a single game," LaScala said.

LaScala told the Herald that he requested the continuance because he's awaiting case elements from Marietta police. Brown was arrested in March on suspicion of DUI.

Brown, 28, was a key member of the Dolphins' Wildcat-heavy offense in 2009, running for 648 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games before suffering a Lisfranc foot fracture that ended his season. The five-year veteran made the Pro Bowl in the 2008 season after he rushed for 916 yards and 10 touchdowns.

