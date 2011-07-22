Broncos WR Royal ready to go at full speed when camp begins

Published: Jul 22, 2011 at 06:20 AM

Eddie Royal has declared himself willing and able to join the Broncos wide receiving corps when the NFL lockout comes to an end.

The 25-year-old Virginia Tech product was bothered by a hip problem that led to a sharp decrease in production at the end of last season. He underwent surgery to correct the problem in February.

"I'm ready to go," Royal told The Denver Post in Friday's edition. "I will not miss a day of practice. I can't wait to get out there and run through these plays and get back out there with the guys."

Royal was at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., on Thursday doing conditioning drills and running through passing routes with quarterback Brady Quinn.

Despite last season's injury, Royal finished with 59 catches for 627 yards and three touchdowns, a bounce-back season after his disappointing 2009 campaign. His best season was 2008, when he had 91 catches for 980 yards and five touchdowns.

Royal will join a group of Denver receivers that include All-Pro Brandon Lloyd, Eric Decker and Jabar Gaffney. Demaryius Thomas -- the team's 2010 first-round pick -- is recovering from Achilles' tendon surgery and is expected to miss at least half the upcoming season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Top 12 wide receivers

Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams and Ja'Marr Chase were fantasy darlings in 2021. Can they replicate their success next season? Michael F. Florio ranks the top 12 wide receivers for 2022. 
news

Raiders not concerned with Alex Leatherwood's position on offensive line ahead of his second season

The Raiders drafted ﻿Alex Leatherwood﻿ in the first round of last year's draft, a move that was viewed as a reach by most analysts. Then Las Vegas shuffled the rookie from tackle to guard. Where will he land in 2022?
news

Bengals' Duke Tobin on offensive line upgrades: 'If you do spend the big money, it better be worth it'

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin aims to upgrade the offensive line this offseason and has the cap room to spend on a big free agent.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW