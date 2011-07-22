Broncos WR Royal ready to go at full speed when camp begins

Eddie Royal has declared himself willing and able to join the Broncos wide receiving corps when the NFL lockout comes to an end.
The 25-year-old Virginia Tech product was bothered by a hip problem that led to a sharp decrease in production at the end of last season. He underwent surgery to correct the problem in February.
"I'm ready to go," Royal told The Denver Post in Friday's edition. "I will not miss a day of practice. I can't wait to get out there and run through these plays and get back out there with the guys."
Royal was at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colo., on Thursday doing conditioning drills and running through passing routes with quarterback Brady Quinn.
Despite last season's injury, Royal finished with 59 catches for 627 yards and three touchdowns, a bounce-back season after his disappointing 2009 campaign. His best season was 2008, when he had 91 catches for 980 yards and five touchdowns.
Royal will join a group of Denver receivers that include All-Pro Brandon Lloyd, Eric Decker and Jabar Gaffney. Demaryius Thomas -- the team's 2010 first-round pick -- is recovering from Achilles' tendon surgery and is expected to miss at least half the upcoming season.