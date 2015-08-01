Broncos WR Kyle Williams suffers Achilles injury

The Denver Broncos receiver was carted off the field after sustaining an injury during special teams drills on Saturday. The team announced that Williams suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg.
"Unfortunately, today I suffered an injury to my Achilles and will consequently be missing this season," he wrote. "It's hard for me at this point to make sense of all of this but at the end of the day I understand and trust God's plan for me. My determination to get back and my work ethic will not diminish and I will eventually get back to full strength. I appreciate all those who have reached out and all of those who are praying. You all mean more to me than u know. Thank you."
The former San Francisco 49ers receiver is probably most well-known for his disastrous performance in the 2011 NFC Championship Game versus the New York Giants, when he lost two fumbles, including one in overtime that directly led to the loss.
The following season Williams suffered an ACL tear after 11 games. The 49ers cut Williams in November 2013. After being picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs, the receiver suffered another torn ACL.
The 27-year-old re-signed with the Chiefs last offseason, but injured his shoulder in the final preseason game and was released. Williams sat out the entire 2014 season.
According to reporters at Broncos practice on Saturday, Williams became emotional and was seen sobbing as he was carted off with his latest setback.
