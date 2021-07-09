Broncos WR Kendall Hinton has QB wristband displayed at Hall of Fame

Kendall Hinton's one-game stint as the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback in 2020 will forever be part of NFL lore.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this week that Hinton's wristband would be part of its "Season Review" display.
After the entire Broncos quarterback room was ineligible to play due to COVID-19 protocols, Hinton, who played QB early in his Wake Forest career but transitioned to receiver, was pressed into action. The Broncos fell 31-3 to the New Orleans Saints that day, with Hinton completing just 1-of-9 attempts for 13 yards with two interceptions.
Hinton had fun with the notion that his wristband is going into the Hall of Fame.
Hinton's wristband will be displayed alongside that of former Colts running back Tom Matte, who wore it in 1965 when pressed into emergency QB duty.
The 24-year-old Hinton is back at receiver in Denver, battling for a roster spot. Hinton has impressed coaches this offseason and has a shot at making the club as a depth player behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler.
If Hinton makes the team, it would just add to his wild ride, a ride that will forever be remembered in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.