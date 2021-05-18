Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on ACL injury: 'Game plan' is to be ready for training camp

Courtland Sutton played just 31 snaps in 2020, suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 that wiped out his season before it got off the ground.
The 2019 Pro Bowler, who earned 1,112 yards and six TDs on 72 catches in his breakout season, is back on the practice field as the Denver Broncos open up Phase II of offseason workouts. Sutton told the team's official website that "the game plan" is to be full-go when training camp comes around.
"It feels really good," Sutton said of his knee. "To be at the stage that I'm at right now, post-surgery, and to be able to go out and do what it do and it feels the way it does, it gives me hope and promise for the future because I'm only going to continue to attack rehab as I have. Even into the season. Just continue to make sure that I'm taking care of my temple. Making sure that my body's right so I can go out there and perform with the boys."
Sutton's injury threw the receiver rotation out of whack in 2020. Instead of deploying Sutton as WR1 with Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler coming along slowly, the rookies were immediately asked to fill bigger shoes. The results were mixed.
Sutton told the team's website he's currently working with trainers at 80 percent but is on track to push harder once the season gets closer. He was sporting a fairly large knee brace during workouts Monday.
Sutton returning to form in 2021 would be huge for the Broncos, who could finally field the weaponry they planned to deploy last season.
"We have weapons in every category that you're looking for," Sutton said of Denver's receivers. "Speed, size, catching ability, route running. I feel like we're pretty diverse in our room. I was excited watching those dudes have the success that they had this past season. I'm even more excited to be able to be in there with them this upcoming season."
If Sutton gets back to being that dangerous boundary receiver who can win at the catch point, it will provide a massive boost for whichever quarterback wins the starting gig.
Drew Lock didn't have the luxury of playing with Sutton last year. It showed. Now the Lock-Teddy Bridgewater battle will be the focus of the offseason in Denver. Like everyone else, Sutton is looking forward to watching the duel unfold.
"It's going to be a good little battle," Sutton said. "I think those guys are going to push each other to make sure that the best version of whichever quarterback comes out is ready to come out and win games."