Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on ACL injury: 'Game plan' is to be ready for training camp

Published: May 18, 2021 at 07:51 AM
Kevin Patra
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Courtland Sutton﻿ played just 31 snaps in 2020, suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 that wiped out his season before it got off the ground.

The 2019 Pro Bowler, who earned 1,112 yards and six TDs on 72 catches in his breakout season, is back on the practice field as the Denver Broncos open up Phase II of offseason workouts. Sutton told the team's official website that "the game plan" is to be full-go when training camp comes around.

"It feels really good," Sutton said of his knee. "To be at the stage that I'm at right now, post-surgery, and to be able to go out and do what it do and it feels the way it does, it gives me hope and promise for the future because I'm only going to continue to attack rehab as I have. Even into the season. Just continue to make sure that I'm taking care of my temple. Making sure that my body's right so I can go out there and perform with the boys."

Sutton's injury threw the receiver rotation out of whack in 2020. Instead of deploying Sutton as WR1 with ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and ﻿K.J. Hamler﻿ coming along slowly, the rookies were immediately asked to fill bigger shoes. The results were mixed.

Sutton told the team's website he's currently working with trainers at 80 percent but is on track to push harder once the season gets closer. He was sporting a fairly large knee brace during workouts Monday.

Sutton returning to form in 2021 would be huge for the Broncos, who could finally field the weaponry they planned to deploy last season.

"We have weapons in every category that you're looking for," Sutton said of Denver's receivers. "Speed, size, catching ability, route running. I feel like we're pretty diverse in our room. I was excited watching those dudes have the success that they had this past season. I'm even more excited to be able to be in there with them this upcoming season."

If Sutton gets back to being that dangerous boundary receiver who can win at the catch point, it will provide a massive boost for whichever quarterback wins the starting gig.

Drew Lock didn't have the luxury of playing with Sutton last year. It showed. Now the Lock-﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ battle will be the focus of the offseason in Denver. Like everyone else, Sutton is looking forward to watching the duel unfold.

"It's going to be a good little battle," Sutton said. "I think those guys are going to push each other to make sure that the best version of whichever quarterback comes out is ready to come out and win games."

Related Content

news

Matt Ryan reflects on Julio Jones' impact on his career as trade rumors persist

The Falcons haven't quashed questions about trading ﻿Julio Jones﻿ this offseason. As rumors persist, ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ is facing the prospect of playing without the transformative talent for the first time in a decade.
news

Cam Heyward: Steelers defenders 'most excited to have' RB Najee Harris

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward said he likes how GM Kevin Colbert and the rest of the brass handled the offseason, upgrading clear areas of need on offense. That includes using a prime asset on workhorse RB Najee Harris.
news

Myles Gaskin on who will be Dolphins' starting RB in 2021: 'Above my pay grade'

Miami didn't draft or sign a running back this offseason who will take over the starting role in the backfield. The lack of a big-time move at the position puts ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ in line for the starting gig.
news

Veteran QB Brian Hoyer re-signs with Patriots

Veteran signal-caller ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ has re-signed with the New England Patriots, his agency JL Sports announced Monday. It's a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: 'I just cringe when I hear stuff' like Carson Wentz is broken

Frank Reich was once again asked to detail why he believes in Carson Wentz is fixable. The Colts HC understands the line of questioning but repudiated the suggestion that the former Eagles QB is "broken."
news

Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations

An NFL trailblazer has reached a new height in her career. The Denver Broncos have hired Kelly Kleine as their executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager.
news

49ers sign former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee

Marqise Lee's return to the NFL includes a new location: Santa Clara. The former second-round pick signed with the 49ers on Monday.
news

Roundup: Bengals sign ex-49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor

The Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix. Mike Garafolo reports that the Bengals are singing wideout Trent Taylor. The former 49ers receiver and punt returner could fill both holes created by Alex Erickson's departure to Houston in free agency.
news

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North said it was a conscious choice to put the Bucs vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Tom Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
news

Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'I'm ready to take someone's job'

Projected by many as a Day 2 draft pick, Amon-Ra St. Brown falling to the fourth round provided the Lions rookie wideout with the motivation to prove the doubters wrong.
news

Ryan Kerrigan signs with Eagles after 10 seasons in Washington

Ryan Kerrigan said goodbye to Washington in an Instagram post Sunday night. The longtime Washington edge rusher is staying in the NFC East, however.
