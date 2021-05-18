Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on ACL injury: 'Game plan' is to be ready for training camp

The 2019 Pro Bowler, who earned 1,112 yards and six TDs on 72 catches in his breakout season, is back on the practice field as the Denver Broncos open up Phase II of offseason workouts. Sutton told the team's official website that "the game plan" is to be full-go when training camp comes around.

"It feels really good," Sutton said of his knee. "To be at the stage that I'm at right now, post-surgery, and to be able to go out and do what it do and it feels the way it does, it gives me hope and promise for the future because I'm only going to continue to attack rehab as I have. Even into the season. Just continue to make sure that I'm taking care of my temple. Making sure that my body's right so I can go out there and perform with the boys."