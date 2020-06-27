Broncos' Von Miller holds virtual pass rush summit 

Smith, who now trains players on pass rushing, shared a clip of the summit Saturday morning on YouTube .

"You all know I'm a huge fan of all of you guys, and I think we can all learn something from each other and that's why we're here," Miller said in the video. "That's why we've all joined this pass rush summit -- to link and learn and get better. I've always had the mindset that once you get complacent that's when you get downhill."

NFL Network's James Palmer detailed the session Friday on NFL NOW.

"It's kind of a film study in a sense," Palmer said. "To where Chuck Smith, the pass rush guru, went through certain guys' film, and they could talk about what they did in that situation. and they could be asked by different guys in the panel about why the did this, why they used their spin move in this particular instance."

The summit lasted about 20 minutes longer than the planned 90 minutes and about 700 people, including high school athletes, watched the session online, per Palmer.