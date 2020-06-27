Around the NFL

Saturday, Jun 27, 2020 12:21 PM

Broncos' Von Miller holds virtual pass rush summit 

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Even amid a global pandemic, Von Miller was able to get together with his fellow defenders to discuss the art of the pass rush. There just was a twist on the event this year.

Miller hosted his fourth annual pass rush summit Thursday, holding a virtual session with a number of notable NFL edge rushers. The summit was held virtually this year due to COVID-19 and was produced with the help of the NFL Network features department.

Miller was joined by former NFL defensive end Chuck Smith and current players such as Chandler Jones, Cameron Jordan, Myles Garrett, Calais Campbell, Khalil Mack, Shaquil Barrett, Arik Armstead, D.J. Reader and Bradley Chubb. Rookies Isaiah Simmons and A.J. Epenesa also were among those in attendance.

Smith, who now trains players on pass rushing, shared a clip of the summit Saturday morning on YouTube .

"You all know I'm a huge fan of all of you guys, and I think we can all learn something from each other and that's why we're here," Miller said in the video. "That's why we've all joined this pass rush summit -- to link and learn and get better. I've always had the mindset that once you get complacent that's when you get downhill."

NFL Network's James Palmer detailed the session Friday on NFL NOW.

"It's kind of a film study in a sense," Palmer said. "To where Chuck Smith, the pass rush guru, went through certain guys' film, and they could talk about what they did in that situation. and they could be asked by different guys in the panel about why the did this, why they used their spin move in this particular instance."

The summit lasted about 20 minutes longer than the planned 90 minutes and about 700 people, including high school athletes, watched the session online, per Palmer.

It also was a charitable event for VonSacksCOVID.org, Palmer added. Miller tested positive for the virus in April and launched the campaign to help provide more than 500,000 meals to those facing hunger due to COVID-19.

Related Content

New Orleans Saints' Teddy Bridgewater scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater has 'arm strength' to throw deep ball

Matt Rhule is not concerned with conversation surrounding new Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and his past history throwing downfield -- or lack thereof.
Jim Brown praises harmony between Black, white athletes in fight against racism
news

Jim Brown praises harmony between Black, white athletes in fight against racism

For over 50 years, Jim Brown has witnessed -- and fought against -- decades of injustice against African Americans in the United States. And, at age 84, the Hall of Fame running back has maintained a watchful eye on the recent efforts to combat systemic racism and social inequality. On Friday, the NFL legend and civil rights activist sat down with NFL Network's Steve Wyche on NFL Total Access to share his perspective on what's been happening in America.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
news

Teams having conversations with associates of Colin Kaepernick

As interested teams continue to do research on Colin Kaepernick, there are conversations happening with friends and associates of the free-agent quarterback, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
NFL hopes to present revised proposal rewarding minority development in fall 
news

NFL hopes to present revised proposal rewarding minority development in fall 

The NFL competition committee hopes to present a revised proposal to reward teams for identifying and developing minority coaches and executives at the Fall League Meeting in October.
Patriots air roundtable special addressing race relations
news

Patriots air roundtable special addressing race relations

About two dozen members of the Patriots participated in roundtable conversations on racism in America as part of a special episode of Patriots All Access, which aired Friday night.
49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts
news

49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts

The San Francisco 49ers signed their two first-round picks Friday, inking DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk four-year contract contracts.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 40-9. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Not much traction between Chris Jones, Chiefs on long-term deal

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that there hasn't been much traction toward a long-term contract between franchise-tagged DT Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled at S.C. restaurant 
news

Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled at S.C. restaurant 

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said Thursday that he and his family were racially profiled at a Florence, S.C., Chipotle and later asked to leave the restaurant.
Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets
news

Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets

Adam Gase isn't interested in discussing the Jamal Adams situation publicly. The New York Jets coach told reporters Friday in a conference call that he's keeping all discussions about the star safety's trade request in-house.  
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul underwent minor knee surgery

Jason Pierre-Paul endured another surgery. This one is minor. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass-rusher underwent minor knee surgery this week, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bills QB Josh Allen trying to bring early '90s vibes back to Buffalo

The aura surrounding the early '90s Buffalo teams that reached four straight Super Bowls will never leave Western New York. With Bills Mafia always raging despite some wayward seasons, QB Josh Allen wants to give fans that early '90s feel once again.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL