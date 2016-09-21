Broncos' Von Miller among NFL Players of the Week

Things were looking grim for the Baltimore Ravens as they faced a huge deficit early against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns had just scored their third touchdown and were an extra point away from being ahead 21-0. Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy put a damper in their celebration as he got a hand on Patrick Murray's kick, which led to rookie cornerback Tavon Young picking it up and running it back for two points. That swung the momentum ever so slightly in Baltimore's favor and the Ravens engineered their second-biggest comeback in team history, winning 25-20 and earning Guy the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.