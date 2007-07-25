Broncos top mistake-prone Steelers 31-20

Notes: Plummer was 16 of 27 for 227 yards, even though the Steelers led 499-336 in total yardage. ... The Broncos won despite losing two starters to injuries in the first half: linebacker Ian Gold (hamstring) and safety Nick Ferguson (concussion). Ferguson was hurt while being blocked by Ward, came back for a few plays, then left again and did not return. Ferguson's replacement, Sam Brandon, may have seriously injured a knee late in the game. ... The Broncos have allowed 54 points in two games after giving up 44 in their first six. ... Game security was tightened after two college film students tried sneaking into Heinz Field overnight, apparently to shoot a dance video.