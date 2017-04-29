Broncos tab Chad Kelly as 2017's 'Mr. Irrelevant'

The Broncos might have just made the most relevant Mr. Irrelevant selection in NFL Draft history: Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly.
Kelly had an up-and-down collegiate career to say the least, but ended up throwing for 6,800 yards and 50 touchdowns over two seasons in Oxford.
The nephew of Hall of Fame gunslinger Jim Kelly suffered a torn ACL in November this past season, and his throwing session at Ole Miss pro day was cut short after he injured his wrist. He's also had off-the-field troubles.
Still, given his intriguing set of tools, it's easy to see why a team was willing to take a chance on him.
"So I've been trying to say that if you take out the medical and the character, he's a first- or second-round quarterback all day long," NFL Draft analyst Mike Mayock said after Denver's selection of Kelly. "If you take his two tapes against Alabama, and put them up against Deshaun Watson's, they're every bit as good."
Kelly now joins a quarterback ensemble in the Mile High featuring fellow seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian and presumed quarterback of the future Paxton Lynch.
For a guy who wanted to be drafted for his swag, there's no better way to kick off his NFL career with a parade, even if it's for last overall selection notoriety.