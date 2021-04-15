Around the NFL

Broncos' surplus at receiver makes DaeSean Hamilton possible trade candidate

Published: Apr 15, 2021 at 04:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos gained plenty of steam as they exited the 2020 draft thanks to their additions of two receivers in the first two rounds.

Those same picks and the emergence of another have filled the group to its brim, and there might not be enough room to keep all of them. ﻿DaeSean Hamilton﻿ could be on the move in the next few weeks, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who listed the receiver as a potential trade target that could be sent elsewhere before or during the draft.

Such a deal would come as part of a process that typically sees teams make deals when they encounter a surplus at a position. The Broncos have exactly that thanks to the return of ﻿Courtland Sutton﻿, who missed essentially all of 2020 due to injury. The improvement of unheralded pass-catcher ﻿Tim Patrick﻿ also makes things complicated, and that's before we turn to last year's draft to point to first- and second-round picks ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and ﻿K.J. Hamler﻿.

Simply, there just might not be enough snaps to warrant keeping Hamilton, especially if the Broncos are receiving calls on him. Depending on what unfolds in the draft, a receiver-needy team might find itself on Day 2 or 3 suddenly searching the market for available options, and Hamilton could fit that bill.

As for Hamilton's value, it isn't exactly sky-high at the moment. With Sutton sidelined in 2020, Hamilton made a minor impact in Denver's below-average passing offense (26th in yards per game), catching 23 passes for 293 yards and two scores in 16 games (two starts). His 2020 numbers mirrored the production over his three-year career in which he's caught 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns.

If anything, a team looking for depth might be able to land Hamilton for very little. But he's certainly a name to keep an eye on through the end of the month.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick: Evaluating draft prospects in 2021 is 'definitely different'

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke with reporters Thursday about how the team has needed to adjust this year when evaluating prospects based on a limited evaluation process. 
news

Cordarrelle Patterson agrees to one-year, $3 million contract with Falcons

One day after visiting Atlanta, the Falcons are singing kick return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson on a one-year, $3 million deal, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
news

Aldon Smith signs one-year contract with Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are adding Aldon Smith on a one-year deal, pairing the veteran pass rusher with Carlos Dunlap.
news

Roundup: Steelers re-sign LB Vince Williams to one-year deal

Veteran linebacker Vince Williams is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
news

Robert Woods: Rams offense 'looking loaded once again' with Stafford, Jackson additions

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods joined the Good Morning Football crew on Thursday morning to discuss how the offense will look after the additions of QB Matthew Stafford and WR DeSean Jackson.
news

Vikings DT Michael Pierce 'ready to roll' after opting out of 2020 season

Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce is back in Minnesota after opting out of the 2020 season -- a decision he says he regrets to an extent.
news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb aiming to be 'better version' of himself in 2021

As a rookie, CeeDee Lamb recorded 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. The Dallas Cowboys wideout believes he can take it to another level in 2021.
news

Giovani Bernard invigorated by Bucs' winning environment: 'You can already feel the difference'

Now entering his ninth professional season, Giovani Bernard spent the first eight years of his career as a satellite back with the Bengals. His decision to leave Cincy this offseason to join Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs was an opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
news

NFL announces offseason plans in memo sent to teams

After weeks of discussions, the NFL announced its offseason plans in a memo sent to all 32 teams on Wednesday.
news

All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson visiting Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be adding the game's best kick returner. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is visiting Atlanta, and a deal between the sides is expected soon.
news

Roundup: QB Josh Dobbs staying with Steelers after agreeing to one-year deal

The Steelers are retaining a member of their QB room. Josh Dobbs is staying in Pittsburgh after agreeing to a one-year deal.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW