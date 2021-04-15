Broncos' surplus at receiver makes DaeSean Hamilton possible trade candidate

The Denver Broncos gained plenty of steam as they exited the 2020 draft thanks to their additions of two receivers in the first two rounds.

Those same picks and the emergence of another have filled the group to its brim, and there might not be enough room to keep all of them. ﻿DaeSean Hamilton﻿ could be on the move in the next few weeks, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, who listed the receiver as a potential trade target that could be sent elsewhere before or during the draft.

Such a deal would come as part of a process that typically sees teams make deals when they encounter a surplus at a position. The Broncos have exactly that thanks to the return of ﻿Courtland Sutton﻿, who missed essentially all of 2020 due to injury. The improvement of unheralded pass-catcher ﻿Tim Patrick﻿ also makes things complicated, and that's before we turn to last year's draft to point to first- and second-round picks ﻿Jerry Jeudy﻿ and ﻿K.J. Hamler﻿.

Simply, there just might not be enough snaps to warrant keeping Hamilton, especially if the Broncos are receiving calls on him. Depending on what unfolds in the draft, a receiver-needy team might find itself on Day 2 or 3 suddenly searching the market for available options, and Hamilton could fit that bill.

As for Hamilton's value, it isn't exactly sky-high at the moment. With Sutton sidelined in 2020, Hamilton made a minor impact in Denver's below-average passing offense (26th in yards per game), catching 23 passes for 293 yards and two scores in 16 games (two starts). His 2020 numbers mirrored the production over his three-year career in which he's caught 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns.