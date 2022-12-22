Broncos Super Bowl-winning RB Ronnie Hillman dies at 31 after cancer battle 

Ronnie Hillman, the Super Bowl-winning 2015 Denver Broncos' leading rusher, died Wednesday, his family announced on social media. He was just 31.

Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma since August, per a Wednesday statement.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother [and] father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr.," Wednesday's statement read in part. "Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company of his family and close friends.

"We as the family, appreciate the prayers and kind words that have already been expressed. We ask that you would give us time to process our feelings as we prepare to lay our precious RJ to rest."

Hillman was placed in hospice care according to Wednesday's social media post.

A dynamic standout at San Diego St. from 2010-2011, Hillman posted eye-popping numbers with 3,243 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns in just two seasons. He was taken in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Broncos and went on to play in two Super Bowls for the franchise.

Over five seasons with the Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Chargers, Hillman tallied 494 carries for 1,976 yards, 12 touchdowns and another 534 yards receiving.

Hillman, who was signed by the Dallas Cowboys in the summer of 2017 but never played for the team, concluded his playing days in 2016, splitting time with the Vikings and Chargers, but his best moments came with the Broncos.

From 2012-2015, Hillman played in 48 games for Denver with 14 starts, 1,845 yards rushing and all 15 of his career's total touchdowns.