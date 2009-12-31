Broncos' Stokley fined $25K for contact with official

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The NFL has fined Denver Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley $25,000 for making contact with an official that led to his ejection from last weekend's game at Philadelphia.
Stokley said he plans to appeal the fine.
The 11-year veteran was upset over the lack of an interference call on a third-down play in the first quarter against the Eagles when his route was disrupted by a defender.
Seeing no flag, he sprinted down the field and started yelling at back judge Todd Prukop, who pointed for him to go to his sideline. As Stokley started to run off the field, he spun and swiped his right arm in disgust, inadvertently slapping Prukop's hand.
