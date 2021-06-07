Broncos athletic trainer Steve 'Greek' Antonopulos retiring after 45 years with team

Around the NFL

The longest-tenured employee in Denver Broncos history is hanging them up.

Longtime head athletic trainer Steve "Greek" Antonopulos is retiring after 45 years with the club, the team announced Monday. According to the organization, Antonopulos' 45-year tenure is believed to be the longest ever spent with a single NFL team. He is the only individual to be part of all eight Broncos Super Bowl runs.

Denver will rename the training room at UCHealth Training Center the Steve "Greek" Antonopulos Training Room and will recognize the trainer at a home game this season.

"No one cared more about the players than Greek," Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "It didn't matter if they were a Hall of Famer or an undrafted rookie -- his standard never changed. He was a fixture on our sidelines for the greatest moments in team history, the first person running on the field to care for an injured player and the one who supported them through every step of their recovery.

"As a proud native Coloradoan, Greek loved the Broncos and gave everything he had to the job, arriving most days before 4:30 a.m. and keeping that same passion throughout his entire career. With unmatched dedication and loyalty to the Broncos, Greek became a trusted confidant for so many coaches, staff members and especially Pat Bowlen.

"His influence on this franchise, the athletic training profession and throughout sports is far-reaching, mentoring countless interns and staff who went on to accomplish great things.

"We congratulate Greek and thank him for a truly remarkable, special run with the Denver Broncos. Our organization wishes him the very best in his retirement. We sincerely thank his wife Susan and the entire Antonopulos family for sharing Greek with us for so many years."

Antonopulos started with the Broncos as an assistant athletic trainer in 1976, became the team's director of rehabilitation in 1979 and was hired as Denver's head athletic trainer in 1980. He held the post until 2016, after which he transitioned into his role as director of sports medicine for four years.

Denver's tale of the tape under Antonopulos: 941 total games (incl. preseason), 438 total wins, 13 head coaches, 983 players with at least one game appearance.

Among his career accolades are the Fain-Cain Memorial Award (2011), an honor bestowed to trainer who exemplifies long-term commitment to the NFL, the NFL/PFATS Athletic Training Staff of the Year Award (1987), the National Athletic Trainers Association Athletic Trainer Service Award (1996) and the NATA Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award (2006).

