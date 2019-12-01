Broncos starting rookie QB Drew Lock vs. Chargers

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer report the Denver Broncos will start the rookie signal-caller against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Broncos officially activated Lock off injured reserve on Saturday ahead of the Week 13 tilt. The second-round pick was placed on IR after suffering a thumb injury in a preseason game. Lock worked with the first team this week ahead of the roster move.
Since placing Joe Flacco on IR with a neck injury, the Broncos are 1-2 and averaging 16.7 points per game with backup Brandon Allen under center.
Lock is Denver's seventh starting QB since Peyton Manning retired in 2016.