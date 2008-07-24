Broncos sign WR Eddie Royal to four-year deal

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -The Denver Broncos signed second-round draft pick Eddie Royal to a four-year deal Thursday on the eve of the start of training camp.
Broncos coach Mike Shanahan thought Clady's deal would be completed by the time the players reported Friday morning. Clady is slated to be the Broncos' starting left tackle.
"We are talking," Shanahan said Thursday. "If you look at our history over the last 20 years, I think we've had one person hold out. So, the chances are he will be signed and ready to play."
The 5-foot-10, 182-pound Royal is being counted on to play receiver and help out on special teams.
Royal wound up his four-year career at Virginia Tech as the school's all-time leader in all-purpose yards, finishing with 4,686 yards in 51 games. He also ranks fourth in career receptions (119) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (12).