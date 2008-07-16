Broncos sign seventh-round draft pick FB Hillis

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos signed seventh-round draft pick Peyton Hillis, a fullback from Arkansas who helped clear the way for two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up Darren McFadden.
Hillis gained 2,624 all-purpose yards and scored 23 touchdowns as a three-year starter at Arkansas, where he set school records for running backs with 118 career catches, 1,195 yards receiving and 11 TD receptions. He also rushed for 959 yards and a 4.7-yard average with 12 TDs.
Last season he led the Razorbacks with 49 catches for 537 yards and blocked for 1,000-yard rushers McFadden and Felix Jones. Also a kick and punt returner, Hillis totaled 886 all-purpose yards.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press