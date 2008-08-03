Broncos sign free agent safety Vaughn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Broncos signed free agent safety Vickiel Vaughn on Sunday, coach Mike Shanahan announced. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Vaughn is a second-year safety who competed in the Broncos' 2008 offseason program before he was waived on June 13. He was signed by Denver to a future contract on Dec. 31.
Vaughn, who has yet to appear in a regular season game during his NFL career, entered the league with San Francisco as a seventh-round pick (254th overall) in the 2006 NFL draft from the University of Arkansas. He spent his rookie year on injured reserve (finger) before he was allocated to NFL Europa for its 2007 season, seeing action in six games for the Berlin Thunder.