Broncos sign free agent safety Vaughn

Published: Aug 03, 2008 at 02:25 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Broncos signed free agent safety Vickiel Vaughn on Sunday, coach Mike Shanahan announced. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vaughn is a second-year safety who competed in the Broncos' 2008 offseason program before he was waived on June 13. He was signed by Denver to a future contract on Dec. 31.

Vaughn, who has yet to appear in a regular season game during his NFL career, entered the league with San Francisco as a seventh-round pick (254th overall) in the 2006 NFL draft from the University of Arkansas. He spent his rookie year on injured reserve (finger) before he was allocated to NFL Europa for its 2007 season, seeing action in six games for the Berlin Thunder.

The safety competed in the 49ers' 2007 training camp before getting cut.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

49ers GM John Lynch can't imagine trading WR Deebo Samuel: 'He's just too good of a player'

49ers general manager John Lynch said he can't imagine trading Deebo Samuel following the wide receiver's trade request last week.

news

Rhett Lewis 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Pass rushers fly off the board; Jets grab a wide receiver at No. 4

With the 2022 NFL Draft on tap this week, Rhett Lewis takes a crack at projecting how the first round will unfold on Thursday night. Edge rushers fly off the board in this mock, while one dynamic receiver hears his name called at No. 4 overall.

news

2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors ahead of Thursday's Round 1

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported teams don't appear to be too worried about Alabama WR Jameson Williams' journey back from the knee injury, which has not experienced any complications or setbacks.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW