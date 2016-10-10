Broncos' Siemian expected to start at QB on Thursday

"My understanding is Trevor Siemian is expected to be the starter for the Broncos on Thursday night," Rapoport said. "That really was the plan going into Sunday. Have Paxton Lynch, the first-round quarterback, start, give Trevor Siemian a couple extra days to heal for the Chargers on Thursday night, and then let Siemian go back out there -- deal with some pain, yes -- and of course he does have that separated non-throwing shoulder, which can be painful, but not debilitating as it comes to being able to throw. Plus, it will also give Siemian a full week to prepare for the Chargers whereas Paxton Lynch, the first-rounder, would have had just a truncated week of preparation. So it seems, unless something changes over the next couple days, that it will be Siemian back in as the starter for Denver."