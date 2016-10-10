Broncos' Siemian expected to start at QB on Thursday

Paxton Lynch made his first career start in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons and looked every bit a rookie.
Lynch held the ball too long, displayed poor footwork, was unproductive when not in shotgun and overwhelmed behind a shaky offensive line.
The Broncos tried to swipe a win while getting rest for starter Trevor Siemian's injured non-throwing shoulder. Only half the plan worked.
"My understanding is Trevor Siemian is expected to be the starter for the Broncos on Thursday night," Rapoport said. "That really was the plan going into Sunday. Have Paxton Lynch, the first-round quarterback, start, give Trevor Siemian a couple extra days to heal for the Chargers on Thursday night, and then let Siemian go back out there -- deal with some pain, yes -- and of course he does have that separated non-throwing shoulder, which can be painful, but not debilitating as it comes to being able to throw. Plus, it will also give Siemian a full week to prepare for the Chargers whereas Paxton Lynch, the first-rounder, would have had just a truncated week of preparation. So it seems, unless something changes over the next couple days, that it will be Siemian back in as the starter for Denver."
If Siemian stays healthy, he could keep the gig the rest of the season, as Lynch gets much-needed grooming.