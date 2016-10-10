Around the NFL

Broncos' Siemian expected to start at QB on Thursday

Published: Oct 10, 2016 at 02:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Paxton Lynch made his first career start in Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons and looked every bit a rookie.

Lynch held the ball too long, displayed poor footwork, was unproductive when not in shotgun and overwhelmed behind a shaky offensive line.

The Broncos tried to swipe a win while getting rest for starter Trevor Siemian's injured non-throwing shoulder. Only half the plan worked.

When the Broncos travel to San Diego to take on the hapless Chargers Thursday night, Siemian is expected to return, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football.

"My understanding is Trevor Siemian is expected to be the starter for the Broncos on Thursday night," Rapoport said. "That really was the plan going into Sunday. Have Paxton Lynch, the first-round quarterback, start, give Trevor Siemian a couple extra days to heal for the Chargers on Thursday night, and then let Siemian go back out there -- deal with some pain, yes -- and of course he does have that separated non-throwing shoulder, which can be painful, but not debilitating as it comes to being able to throw. Plus, it will also give Siemian a full week to prepare for the Chargers whereas Paxton Lynch, the first-rounder, would have had just a truncated week of preparation. So it seems, unless something changes over the next couple days, that it will be Siemian back in as the starter for Denver."

If Siemian stays healthy, he could keep the gig the rest of the season, as Lynch gets much-needed grooming.

