Broncos shopping Mark Sanchez to Dallas Cowboys

Denver has contacted Dallas to gauge interest in a trade for Sanchez, NFL Media's Jane Slater reported, via a source informed of the talks.
While the Cowboys are in the market for a veteran quarterback to back up rookie Dak Prescott with Tony Romo sidelined for two months, they are not interested in Sanchez at his current $4.5 million salary, per Slater.
Now that Trevor Siemian has won the Broncos' starting job, Sanchez has been rendered expendable. General manager John Elway is shopping the veteran quarterback around the league, hoping to collect a late-round draft pick rather than releasing Sanchez outright.
The Cowboys are unlikely to bite barring a Sanchez salary reduction and favorable conditions on the potential compensation of a late-round draft pick.