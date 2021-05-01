Around the NFL

Broncos select D-III OL Quinn Meinerz at No. 98

Published: Apr 30, 2021 at 11:36 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Denver Broncos grabbed one of the higher-rated yet lesser-known prospects before the end of Day 2, selecting Quinn Meinerz with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It makes Meinerz just the fifth Division-III player selected in the top 100 all-time, per NFL Research.

Meinerz (6-foot-3, 320 pounds) played at Wisconsin-Whitewater and was considered a borderline pro prospect at best after the 2019 season. Though one of the top linemen at the D-III level, he was overweight at the time and could not follow with an improved senior season because COVID-19 shut down the entire D-III level. However, a revamped diet and extensive workouts improved his conditioning well enough for the Reese's Senior Bowl invitation, and his performance there served as a springboard for his draft stock.

He was rated No. 45 in NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's final iteration of the top 150 prospects. With a high school background in wrestling, Meinerz is adept in his hand technique and is a powerful run blocker with physical strength that stands as his best athletic trait.

Meinerz, known as "The Gut," also drew attention at the Senior Bowl for his signature jersey tuck to expose his belly. The exposure helped make him the Senior Bowl's Cinderella story, along with his social media-documented use of makeshift workout equipment while spending college summers at his uncle's fish camp in Canada.

Meinerz isn't the first Division-III offensive lineman to benefit from a stellar week at the Senior Bowl. Six years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made Ali Marpet, of Hobart College, the highest-drafted D-III player ever at No. 61 overall a few months after Marpet was one of the top offensive linemen at the annual all-star event.

Related Content

news

Packers trade up to select Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will be throwing to another A. Rodgers in 2021. The Green Bay Packers traded up to the No. 85 slot to select Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Pack shipped pick Nos. 92 and 135 to the Titans to grab the wideout.
news

49ers select Ohio State RB Trey Sermon after trading up with Rams

The 49ers acquired the No. 88 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Rams in exchange for pick Nos. 117 and 121. San Francisco used the pick to draft Ohio State running back Trey Sermon.
news

Vikings select QB-turned-LB Chazz Surratt at No. 78

The Vikings selected one of the NFL draft's most unusual prospects Friday in North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, who took a highly unique path to the NFL in making a switch from QB to LB halfway through his college career.
news

Texans select QB Davis Mills with their first pick of 2021 NFL Draft

The Texans used their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to add to their uncertain quarterback room. Houston selected Stanford's Davis Mills in the third round Friday with the No. 67 overall pick.
news

Vikings select Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond No. 66 overall

The Minnesota Vikings selected Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Buccaneers select Florida QB Kyle Trask at No. 64 overall

The defending champions might have their signal-caller of the future. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Cardinals select Purdue WR Rondale Moore at No. 49

The Arizona Cardinals selected Purdue's Rondale Moore in the second round with the No. 49 overall selection Friday, adding a diminutive but explosive wide receiver to the offensive weapons surrounding ascendant quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Browns trade up to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in second round

The Browns traded up with the Panthers to draft Notre Dame linebacker ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.
news

Chargers select FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr. at No. 47

The Chargers selected Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Bengals select Clemson OT Jackson Carman at No. 46

The Bengals got some protection for Joe Burrow on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati selected Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman with the No. 46 overall pick.
news

Raiders trade up to select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig 

The Raiders traded up with the 49ers to grab TCU Trevon Moehrig in the second round. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW