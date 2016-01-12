Broncos seeking on-field retaliation on Steelers

During the Denver Broncos' 34-27 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 15, Steelers center Cody Wallace smashed safety David Bruton Jr. with a late hit.
It's a play that Broncos players haven't forgotten. Come Sunday, Denver defenders are planning (legal) on-field retaliation on Wallace.
"It's not going to be anything as far as cheap or anything," said Broncos safety Darian Stewart, via ESPN.com. "We're going to get them between the lines, between the plays, the whistle. So I mean, he's going to be sore after the game. That's how I see it, man. He comes out on a screen, he better not come at (me). I'm cutting him. That's where I'm at with it."
Wallace was flagged and fined for the hit. Bruton ended up on injured reserve with a broken fibula following the contest.
"It's a lot of stuff that's different. The 70,000 that are on our side this time. They got guys banged up," Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib said, via the Denver Post. "We got our farmers back, our bangers back. It's a totally different ballgame."
It would be an even bigger ballgame if the Steelers didn't have Antonio Brown (concussion) or Ben Roethlisberger (shoulder), but that's not an eventuality the Broncos are even considering could happen.
"Come on, man," Talib said. "Ben will be there. And A.B. will be there."