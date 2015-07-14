Around the NFL

Broncos secondary offended by 'Top 100' snubs

Published: Jul 14, 2015 at 03:03 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Each year in the aftermath of NFL Network's Top 100 Players list being completed, gripes begin to filter out from jilted competitors.

Some complaints about the list -- voted on by the players -- are flimsy. Others are warranted.

Our latest submission for consideration comes from the Denver Broncos' defensive backfield, which saw zero of its participants placed on the list.

"I was talking to (Aqib) Talib about the upcoming season and how they left all three of us off the *Top 100*, so we have a little chip on our shoulders," safety T.J. Ward told The Denver Post on Monday from his foundation's celebrity golf tournament. "We didn't appreciate that. And that's from our peers."

Talib and Ward fell off the list from after being ranked 79th and 82nd respectively last year.

The biggest omission by the players was corner Chris Harris, who continues to be left off the list despite being second-team All-Pro in 2014 and rated Pro Football Focus' top defensive back.

"If you grade out No. 1 by Pro Football Focus and you're all-pro," Talib said, "you definitely had to be one of the top 100 players."

According to the players, Richard Sherman (No. 11), Darrelle Revis (17), Patrick Peterson (19) Joe Haden (23) and Brent Grimes (38) are the top five corners in the NFL.

Talib and Ward took issue not only with being left off the list, but also with some players making the rankings.

"There were a couple of guys on there, we looked and thought maybe he made it because of his name," Talib said. "I don't know if he made it because of his play, because Pro Football Focus said his play wasn't all that. But you know how that goes. We'll make them put us on there next year."

Big takeaway: Denver Broncos = Huge PFF fans.

