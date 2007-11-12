Broncos safety Lynch still feeling numbness and weakness

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Mike Shanahan said Monday safety John Lynch is still suffering numbness and weakness from a jarring tackle two weeks ago.

Shanahan said he's not sure how quickly Lynch can return. The team doesn't want to take a chance on Lynch taking any hits until the numbness wears off, he added.

Lynch had to leave an October 29th game against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter after the hit. He returned to practice last week in a limited capacity but was inactive on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Lynch has said the injury is unrelated to a neck surgery he had in 2004.

The Broncos did not practice today and have no workouts scheduled tomorrow.

Lynch has 22 tackles and a sack in six games this season.

