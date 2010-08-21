Broncos rookie QB Tebow sits out preseason game vs. Lions

Published: Aug 21, 2010 at 03:31 PM

DENVER -- The Broncos played it safe with Tim Tebow's bruised ribs, resting the rookie quarterback in Saturday night's 25-20 preseason loss to the Detroit Lions.

The University of Florida standout had plenty of company on the sideline as the Broncos were without 16 players, including Pro Bowl cornerback Champ Bailey, linebacker D.J. Williams and wide receiver Brandon Stokley.

Tebow missed two days of practice this week after bruising his ribs on the final play of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. Tebow was crushed on his left side as he scrambled into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

Hours before kickoff Saturday, Tebow sauntered onto the field and did some light stretching. He also threw passes before heading back into the Broncos' locker room.

