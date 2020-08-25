Around the NFL

Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy not worried about lack of practice time

Published: Aug 25, 2020 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It's a challenging offseason for most rookies attempting to carve out a role on their squads without much practice time to impress coaches, get the playbook down pat, and work on the minutiae of their game.

However, not every first-year player is fretting about the lack of practice time even with training camp sessions slashed to the bone, and the preseason washed away like a dry stick in a summer storm.

Broncos first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, who many considered the top wideout in the draft, isn't worried that his first NFL game action will take place Monday, Sept. 14, against the Tennessee Titans, 20 days from today.

"I don't really think it's really challenging for me because the more you practice, the more reps you get and the easier it gets," Jeudy said, via the team's official website. "I feel like us practicing right now is helping me adjust to the game. I know having OTAs and preseason games are a big deal, but I feel like if you're not prepared when it's game day, you're not supposed to be out there. I feel like our coaches have been doing a good job preparing us to be ready for Sundays."

Broncos veterans have concurred that Jeudy seems ready to shine from Day 1. Corner Kareem Jackson called the rookie's ability to get in and out of breaks "better than anyone I've ever seen before." A.J. Bouye compared Jeudy's route running to Amari Cooper. Bryce Callahan said the rook is already "a savvy receiver and he knows how to create that separation."

Garnering praise from defensive backs in so few practices is rare.

"It means a lot because guys like that have like eight years in the league, so they've seen the best of the best," Jeudy said. "Going out there and saying those type of words -- [I'm] really excited to hear that from them."

Broncos fans are excited to see Jeudy prove those types of words true when the season starts in less than three weeks.

Related Content

A general, overall view of the interior of U.S. Bank Stadium as seen from the upper level during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Redskins 19-9. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Vikings to play first two 2020 home games at U.S. Bank Stadium without fans in attendance

Add the Vikings to the growing list of teams that won't be able to host fans this September. The organization announced Tuesday its first two home games of the 2020 season will be played without fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Seattle Seahawks tight end Tyrone Swoopes (46) runs during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday Dec. 29, 2019 in Seattle. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 26-21. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The Eagles are signing free-agent tight end Tyrone Swoopes, Ian Rapoport reported. Keep track of Tuesday's injury and roster news right here.
Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) defends during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Seattle. The Cardinals defeated the Seahawks, 27-13. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Budda Baker, Cardinals agree to 4-year, $59 million extension

The Arizona Cardinals are making Budda Baker the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Baker is set to sign a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $33.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Cowboys not expected to pursue free-agent S Earl Thomas 
news

Cowboys not expected to pursue free-agent S Earl Thomas 

Free-agent safety Earl Thomas would love to play in Dallas. Unfortunately for him, the Cowboys are not expected to sign the former All-Pro, Ian Rapoport reports.
Broncos' Vic Fangio doesn't 'give a damn' about fan attendance inconsistency
news

Broncos' Vic Fangio doesn't 'give a damn' about fan attendance inconsistency

Some coaches have taken to complaining about the NFL's decision to let state and local authorities dictate how many fans will be in the stands this season. Others, like Denver's Vic Fangio, could give a hoot.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard (80) runs with the ball after making a catch during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

O.J. Howard shining at Bucs camp, gaining confidence alongside Gronkowski

Read any roundup of reporter notes from Buccaneers practice to open training camp, and they'll include some version of "O.J. Howard is a standout."
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell watches from the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in Minneapolis. Goodell has signed a five-year contract extension to keep him as commissioner of the NFL through 2024. A memo from the NFL's compensation committee to team owners and obtained by The Associated Press confirms that Goodell and committee chairman Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, have signed the extension. Goodell took over for Paul Tagliabue in 2006. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell reaffirms he will 'support' players who kneel

When asked in the second part of his interview on Emmanuel Acho's Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" if he would support NFL players kneeling, Commissioner Roger Goodell stated: "Yes [I will support them]. We have never disciplined a single player for anything with the national anthem and in violation. And I don't intend to. And I will support them."
Oklahoma State corner back Kemah Siverand walks onto the field prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
news

Former Seahawks CB Kemah Siverand apologizes 11 days after he was cut for violating team rules

Eleven days after making headlines for attempting to sneak a woman into the team facility, rookie CB Kemah Siverand issued an apology to the Seahawks, who cut him on Aug. 13 for violating team rules.
Zero players tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 12-20
news

Zero players tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 12-20

The NFL provided very encouraging update to its COVID-19 testing. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, announced Monday that from Aug. 12-20 there were 58,397 COVID-19 tests administered, including 23,260 to players. Zero players tested positive.
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit suffers torn Achilles; out for year

For the second straight year, the Cleveland Browns entered August hoping to see a draft pick out of LSU rise into the starting lineup in their secondary. That draft selection, safety Grant Delpit, is instead out for the season.
Pre-game activities before the start of the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Ravens will not have fans in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium for initial part of 2020 season

Add the Baltimore Ravens to the list of teams that will begin the season without fans. The franchise announced Monday that games held inside M&T Bank Stadium will be sans spectators for "at least the initial part of the 2020 season."
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL