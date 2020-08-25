Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy not worried about lack of practice time

It's a challenging offseason for most rookies attempting to carve out a role on their squads without much practice time to impress coaches, get the playbook down pat, and work on the minutiae of their game.

However, not every first-year player is fretting about the lack of practice time even with training camp sessions slashed to the bone, and the preseason washed away like a dry stick in a summer storm.

Broncos first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, who many considered the top wideout in the draft, isn't worried that his first NFL game action will take place Monday, Sept. 14, against the Tennessee Titans, 20 days from today.

"I don't really think it's really challenging for me because the more you practice, the more reps you get and the easier it gets," Jeudy said, via the team's official website. "I feel like us practicing right now is helping me adjust to the game. I know having OTAs and preseason games are a big deal, but I feel like if you're not prepared when it's game day, you're not supposed to be out there. I feel like our coaches have been doing a good job preparing us to be ready for Sundays."

Broncos veterans have concurred that Jeudy seems ready to shine from Day 1. Corner Kareem Jackson called the rookie's ability to get in and out of breaks "better than anyone I've ever seen before." A.J. Bouye compared Jeudy's route running to Amari Cooper. Bryce Callahan said the rook is already "a savvy receiver and he knows how to create that separation."

Garnering praise from defensive backs in so few practices is rare.

"It means a lot because guys like that have like eight years in the league, so they've seen the best of the best," Jeudy said. "Going out there and saying those type of words -- [I'm] really excited to hear that from them."