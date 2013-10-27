Broncos roar back, overwhelm Redskins in Denver

DENVER -- Peyton Manning overcame four turnovers and Denver scored the last 38 points Sunday in a come-from-behind 45-21 victory over former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan and his new team, the Washington Redskins.
Manning finished with 354 yards and four touchdown passes to offset his three interceptions and lost fumble.
His first two turnovers led to points that gave the Redskins (2-5) a 21-7 lead early in the third quarter. From there, Manning led the Broncos (7-1) on two long scoring drives, then the go-ahead score on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Knowshon Moreno.
Robert Griffin III finished with 132 yards passing, one score and two interceptions for Washington before hurting his left knee.
Griffin's replacement, Kirk Cousins, threw an interception that Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie returned 75 yards for Denver's final points.
