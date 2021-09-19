Broncos rebuffed trade interest from Saints for CB Kyle Fuller

Sep 19, 2021
Ian Rapoport

In the month prior to the season, the Denver Broncos were among the most popular teams around for one specific reason -- they had corners.

Several teams with serious needs at the position called GM George Paton to inquire about a potential trade, with one particular team more aggressive than most.

Without a veteran starter opposite Marshon Lattimore﻿, the Saints made several trade calls targeting big-ticket free agent Kyle Fuller, sources say. He had only signed in March and hadn't played a down in Denver. But New Orleans wanted him, potentially feeling that the Broncos had a CB surplus.

Paton wisely decided to hold firm just in case. What if something happened to one of his corners? That decision looms large now.

As the Broncos are set to play the Jaguars, they'll do so with first-round rookie Patrick Surtain II making his first start after Ronald Darby went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Darby should be back soon, but had Denver not held onto Fuller, it would be in a precarious situation at one of the most important spots. They would've had a really solid draft pick, but no player.

Fuller wasn't the only CB who could have potentially been available, and the Saints had eyes on Stephon Gilmore and Bradley Roby﻿, as well. In fact, they eventually traded for Roby.

As for Fuller, he's impressed teammates and coaches with his professionalism, his strictly business attitude and his poise.

