Broncos RB McGahee warms up, stretches during practice

Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee went through a light workout two days before Thursday night's game against the New York Jets, but his injured left hamstring makes his status iffy.
The Denver Post reported McGahee participated in warm-ups and stretching Tuesday, but he wasn't active for individual drills during the portion of practice available to the media.
McGahee hurt his left hamstring on the first series of the Broncos' 17-10 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs and didn't return to the game. Broncos coach John Foxtold reporters Monday that McGahee could have re-entered the game Sunday in an emergency situation, but the team's priority was to make sure the running back was available to face the Jets.
The Broncos already are down one running back, as it was announced Monday that Knowshon Moreno is out for the rest of the season after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament against the Chiefs. Backup Lance Ball finished Sunday's game with 30 carries for 96 yards for Denver.