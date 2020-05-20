Melvin Gordon: Chargers' offense didn't play to my strengths

In five seasons with the Chargers, Melvin Gordon compiled 6,113 scrimmage yards and generated three seasons with 12-plus touchdowns.

Despite the success during the bulk of his run with L.A., Gordon told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on the Rapsheet + Friends Podcast that in one sense, the Chargers' offense was holding him back.

"It really didn't play out to my strengths, especially the first couple years there," Gordon said. "I kind of just had to adjust and make it work. It kind of wasn't a system built for me. But I feel like Denver kinda runs my style of football, and I think it's a great fit."

The Broncos signed Gordon to a two-year deal believing the running back's dual-threat skill set will mesh better with the type of offense new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur wants to run. While the Chargers want to feature more wide zone runs and play-action under Anthony Lynn, Gordon highlighted the Broncos' use of inside zone runs that play better to his skill of reading the line and hitting the crease.

"They run a lot of inside zones, and that's what I did a lot at Wisconsin," Gordon said. "It's going to really help me get back in the feel of what I do best. I'm an inside-zone runner."

First, Gordon will have to beat out Phillip Lindsay for snaps, and show that averaging 3.9 yards per carry or fewer in four out of his first five seasons was a product of the Chargers' offense, not his own deficiencies.