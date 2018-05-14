Around the NFL

Broncos RB De'Angelo Henderson OK after car crash

Published: May 14, 2018 at 08:38 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Denver Broncos running back De'Angelo Henderson avoided major injury after being the victim of an automotive accident.

"We're thankful that Broncos RB De'Angelo Henderson sustained only minor injuries as one of several accident victims when a car collided with his jeep Saturday," team spokesman Patrick Smyth confirmed on Twitter.

Henderson was taken to an area hospital as a precaution and is back at the team's facility in preparation for next week's organized team activites, per Smyth. Henderson is expected to compete for snaps with Devontae Booker and third-round pick Royce Freeman.

"With OTAs a week a way and a season that I'm competing for a significant roll, the most traumatic event I've probably ever had to deal with occurs," Henderson posted on Instagram. "T-boned, airborne, flipped, and rolled. I plowed through my jammed door and exit my Jeep on my own. I'm truly blessed that God protected me through this accident."

According to CBS Denver, the driver of a stolen vehicle fled from police and collided with several other cars. Four people were hospitalized Saturday night but released on Sunday, per the report. The driver of the car was taken into custody and faces charges of vehicular assault, eluding officers, motor vehicle theft, DUI-Drugs and several additional, unspecified traffic offenses.

With OTAs a week a way and a season that I’m competing for a significant roll, the most traumatic event I’ve probably ever had to deal with occurs. T-boned, airborne, flipped, and rolled. I plowed through my jammed door and exit my Jeep on my own. I’m truly blessed that God protected me through this accident. Without his favor I don’t know if I would’ve survived. I’m thankful to only came out with minor injuries and a few scrapes and bruises. Thank you to the Parker Police and South Metro Fire Rescue in Parker for getting to me asap, attending all my needs and transporting me to the hospital safely. Thank you to the doctors at Parker Adventist for treating me as a first class patient also. I’m very grateful and humbled to be alive. My family and I thanks everyone who has prayed for me over the last few days. My thoughts and prayers are with the other victims and I hope they all are safe and doing well. In the mean time I’m rehabbing and getting my body ready to participate in OTAs next week. Thanks everyone again!!! Jeremiah 29:11🙏🏾

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

