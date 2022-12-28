Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams' Oday Aboushi's one-game suspensions reduced to fines

Denver Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi have had their one-game suspensions stemming from a postgame fracas Sunday reduced to fines, the NFL announced Tuesday evening.

Appeals officers Derrick Brooks and James Thrash, who were jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association, reduced the discipline to a $50,000 fine for Gregory and a $12,000 fine for Aboushi.

Aboushi and Gregory were involved in an altercation following the Rams' 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday. The skirmish came to be while the teams were exchanging postgame pleasantries and appeared to start when Gregory struck Aboushi in the helmet. Aboushi pushed back and the two were separated shortly after.