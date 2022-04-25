Around the NFL

Broncos, Raiders, Saints begin voluntary minicamps on Monday

Published: Apr 25, 2022 at 07:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints will get some on-field work in over the next three days ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft kicking off Thursday.

The trio of teams will hold voluntary minicamps this week, a luxury for teams with new head coaches to get some football immersion work done while the rest of the league is allotted only conditioning and rehab sessions at this stage of the offseason program.

Voluntary minicamps aren't allowed to include pads, and there is no offense versus defense reps. But new coaches can begin to install their schemes and enable new players to get reps with each other. All voluntary minicamps must take place ahead of the draft each year.

The main attraction this week will be Russell Wilson, who is expected to report to continue building chemistry with his new teammates in Denver. Wilson has already worked out some with his new colleagues outside the team facility, but this will be the first official workout session with the Pro Bowl quarterback and his teammates with the coaching staff involved.

Wilson chose to move from Seattle to Denver to restart the next phase of his career. With Denver sporting a playoff-caliber roster, Monday marks a significant step in getting everyone on the same page moving forward this offseason.

Elsewhere, we'll see if Davante Adams reports to get some throwing sessions in with BFF and new neighbor Derek Carr. And we should also get an update on Jameis Winston's rehab status from coaches in New Orleans as the Saints begin the post-Sean Payton era.

Related Content

news

Panthers not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to first round of 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Panthers are not expected to trade for Mayfield prior to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, if they do it at all.

news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler picking the brain of Tyler Lockett in preparation of playing with Russell Wilson

While he's still rehabbing from an ACL tear, Broncos WR K.J. Hamler said to prepare to play with Russell Wilson, he's been picking the brain of Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas encouraged by Zach Wilson's resilience: 'I 100 percent see greatness'

Jets GM Joe Douglas has ample opportunity to provide the support that sets up quarterback Zach Wilson for success as he enters Year 2.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'pumped' to be healthy entering offseason workouts

After a couple of seasons marred by injuries both big and small, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said on Friday that this is the healthiest he's felt during an offseason in quite a while, something that has added to his enthusiasm for the start of offseason workouts.

news

Broncos GM George Paton: 'I think we're in a really good spot' even without first-round draft pick

For the first time since 2012, the Denver Broncos will not make a selection in the first round of the NFL draft. After trading away their first-round pick to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks, the Broncos will not make a pick until late in the second round. And they're perfectly fine with that.

news

GM Brett Veach: Chiefs are 'wired to go after it' despite Tyreek Hill trade

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said that his team is "wired to go after it every year" despite this offseason's trade of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady's contract to create $9M in cap space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured Tom Brady's contract to clear cap space ahead of next week's draft, turning his base salary into a signing bonus and adding voidable years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Andrew Berry: Browns 'were transparent with our intentions' with Mayfield's reps prior to Watson trade

Browns general manager Andrew Berry claimed the team was "transparent with our intentions" when asked about lame-duck quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns have still not traded Mayfield after acquiring Deshaun Watson in March.

news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke: Jacksonville's choice at No. 1 still 'a work in progress'

Jacksonville has been on the clock since their final game of 2021 ended. The Jaguars still aren't quite sure who they're taking at No. 1 overall -- at least not enough to admit so publicly.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers disappointed in Super Bowl run: 'There wasn't really a lot of celebrating for me'

Miraculous is the only way to describe Rams running back Cam Akers' return from a torn Achilles last season. But according to Akers, the Super Bowl run lacked some gravitas because he wasn't at his personal peak.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW