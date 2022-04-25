Broncos, Raiders, Saints begin voluntary minicamps on Monday

The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints will get some on-field work in over the next three days ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft kicking off Thursday.

The trio of teams will hold voluntary minicamps this week, a luxury for teams with new head coaches to get some football immersion work done while the rest of the league is allotted only conditioning and rehab sessions at this stage of the offseason program.

Voluntary minicamps aren't allowed to include pads, and there is no offense versus defense reps. But new coaches can begin to install their schemes and enable new players to get reps with each other. All voluntary minicamps must take place ahead of the draft each year.

The main attraction this week will be Russell Wilson, who is expected to report to continue building chemistry with his new teammates in Denver. Wilson has already worked out some with his new colleagues outside the team facility, but this will be the first official workout session with the Pro Bowl quarterback and his teammates with the coaching staff involved.

Wilson chose to move from Seattle to Denver to restart the next phase of his career. With Denver sporting a playoff-caliber roster, Monday marks a significant step in getting everyone on the same page moving forward this offseason.