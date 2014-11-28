Broncos' Rahim Moore recalls leg injury that nearly ended his life

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Associated Press looked at Denver Broncos safety Rahim Moore, who a year ago suffered a life-threatening injury.
- The Associated Press recounted the story of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back William Gay, who helping to make a difference for women's shelters after his mother was killed as part of domestic violence.
- The Kansas City Star reported that Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles has dedicated his next game to a drowning victim in Savannah, Missouri.
- NFL.com reported that Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola, who was not fined for a questionable block near the end of last Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, was fined $10,000 by the league for unnecessary roughness on a pass play earlier in the fourth quarter.
- Medical News Today reportedon a study by Prof. Alon Friedman of the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel that shows professional football players who suffer mild concussions still experience some brain damage.
- CKWX-AM in Vancouver, British Columbia, reported on how football concussions are being taken more seriously at the teenage level.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor