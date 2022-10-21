Around the NFL

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) questionable for Week 7 game vs. Jets

Published: Oct 21, 2022 at 04:11 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Russell Wilson's hamstring injury has thrown his Week 7 status into question.

Wilson is questionable and a "game-time decision" for Denver's game against the New York Jets, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday.

The Broncos quarterback suffered the hamstring during Denver's Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but did not exit the game. He was already playing through a shoulder ailment that required a procedure following Denver's Week 5 loss to Indianapolis, and could be seen wearing a wrap on his right shoulder under his pads.

Wilson began Denver's Monday night game against Los Angeles on a hot streak, completing his first 10 passes of the game. He connected on just five of his final 18 attempts, finishing with a line of 15-of-28 for 188 yards and one touchdown.

Denver struggled to move the ball effectively in the game and again fell short of the 20-point mark for the fifth time in six games Monday night. The Broncos have struggled when possessing the ball all season, especially in ideal scoring scenarios, ranking last in the NFL in scoring and red-zone percentage.

Removing Wilson from the equation might only increase the difficulty for Denver's offense with Brett Rypien as the backup QB. After playing through the shoulder issue, the Broncos will hope their quarterback can tough it out through his hamstring injury Sunday.

