Broncos QB Joe Flacco: 'I've got a lot left in the tank'

Published: Jul 18, 2019 at 10:39 AM

Joe Flacco has spent his whole life in the Mid-Atlantic.

He grew up in New Jersey, went to colleges in Pennsylvania and Delaware, then was drafted by Baltimore, so this new opportunity in Denver is a giving him new motivation as he enters Year 12.

"Yeah, there's no doubt [I've got something to prove]," Flacco said. "Listen, I think I've got a lot left in the tank. And I feel like I can do a lot more than I've shown in my 11-year career. I'm excited about that."

In his 11-year career, Flacco has shown inconsistencies, with flashes of stardom. He's never made a Pro Bowl, but Flacco has shined in the postseason, compiling a 10-5 record and winning Super Bowl XLVII MVP.

So after 34 years in the Mid-Atlantic, Flacco starts anew. But he doesn't feel as though the move has revitalized him -- he's just got something to prove.

"It's tough to say that without almost putting yourself down for the last couple years of your career," Flacco said. "There is an energy about coming here and an excitement that I feel being with this new team and getting another chance of being a starting quarterback. I don't think you can ever take that for granted."

Flacco was benched by Baltimore last season for rookie Lamar Jackson, but he enters Broncos training camp as the clear-cut No. 1 starter. He took all of the first-team reps at the Broncos' opening practice Thursday.

"Flacco's a baller," Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said after practice Thursday. "I think we're going to be OK. I like the way he spins it. ... I call him, 'Pretty Boy' Flacco. That's his name. He's just smooth."

