Broncos QB Drew Lock focused on Saturday's bout with Chiefs, not future in Denver

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock isn't focusing on his long-term future, just Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lock, who is set to make his third straight start, said Wednesday that the bout wouldn't be a referendum on his future.

"I know it's not a narrative in our locker room; it might be out there in the cyberworld, but this win would mean no more than another win," Lock said, via the Associated Press. "I mean, every single Sunday you go out there and everything you do, how you eat, how you sleep, when you come in, how much film you watch, all is pushed toward a win. And a win in this league, it's not easy to do, obviously. You know, I think I'd be just as excited about a win this week as I'd have been last week."

The Broncos have lost both of Lock's two starts this year after ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ suffered an eventual season-ending concussion in Week 15. The third-year quarterback has negated the awful turnovers that plagued him in 2020, but the offense has been less explosive as well.

After showing great promise down the stretch in his rookie season, the 2019 second-round pick has struggled since. The 2020 season was a disaster, with the Broncos losing nine of Lock's 13 starts while the QB tied for the NFL lead with 15 INTs. In his two starts this season, he's done a better job managing the game -- ala Bridgewater -- but the Broncos offense hasn't produced, scoring just 13 points each of the past two games.

If he continues not turning the ball over, Lock could be a long-term NFL backup. But at this point, he'd be hard-pressed to convince a team he's a franchise quarterback.

But ahead of Saturday's affair with Kansas City, Lock isn't worried about what the future could bring.