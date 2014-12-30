Broncos players say Adam Gase will make great coach

As expected, Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase is one of the hottest names on the coaching market right now.
The 36-year-old was shielded from many interviews amid a Broncos playoff push this year, but will be hosting multiple suitors at his team's facility in Denver this week. The 49ers and Falcons should be up first.
And while Gase would represent a huge loss to the team's offensive brain trust, he's getting the full support of all his players amid what could be his last few weeks in orange.
"Of course he has what it takes," Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanderstold The Denver Post. "Whatever happens, he'll do what's best for him and his family. If he does, that would be sad for me, but we've still got goals that we want to achieve together. Hopefully if it does happen, he'll go to one of those jobs with a Super Bowl ring on his finger."
Added running back C.J. Anderson: "I know whoever gets him, they're going to get a coach who is very smart. He knows the game very well. He's determined. He has that '(heck with) you' attitude. Let's get out there and get it done. He's the type that puts his hard hat on every day and goes to work."
Multiple Broncos players insisted that Gase's interviewing would not be a distraction during the playoffs though that remains to be seen. Peyton Manning demands a maniacal amount of preparation time, which Gase can still hopefully provide throughout the next two weeks.
