Broncos place FB Larsen on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos placed fullback Spencer Larsen on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday with an ankle injury.
Larsen injured the ankle Sunday during the Broncos' 39-23 loss at Oakland. Larsen, who has been hampered by a variety of injuries most of the year, finished the season with 18 yards on three carries and five catches for 51 yards.
Interim coach Eric Studesville said the Broncos signed guard Stanley Daniels to the active roster to fill the spot left by Larsen.
