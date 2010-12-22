Broncos place FB Larsen on injured reserve

Published: Dec 22, 2010 at 07:31 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos placed fullback Spencer Larsen on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Larsen injured the ankle Sunday during the Broncos' 39-23 loss at Oakland. Larsen, who has been hampered by a variety of injuries most of the year, finished the season with 18 yards on three carries and five catches for 51 yards.

Interim coach Eric Studesville said the Broncos signed guard Stanley Daniels to the active roster to fill the spot left by Larsen.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

QB Brock Purdy: 49ers-Cowboys rivalry 'no secret' ahead of Sunday's game

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to lose an NFL game that he's played from start to finish, but on Sunday night he's set for a 2022 Divisional Round rematch against the Dallas Cowboys, a team he admitted gave him one of his hardest tests yet.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) questionable for Monday's game vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) downgraded to doubtful vs. Panthers

The Detroit Lions on Saturday announced RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) was downgraded to doubtful versus the Carolina Panthers.
news

Bills activate OLB Von Miller off PUP list ahead of London game vs. Jaguars 

The Bills activated Von Miller off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, putting the outside linebacker on a path to make his season debut Sunday against the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.