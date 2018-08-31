Around the NFL

Broncos' Paxton Lynch among players on roster bubble

Published: Aug 31, 2018 at 01:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With NFL teams slashing their rosters from 90 players to 53 before Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, several well-known players could be in danger of losing their jobs over the next day and a half.

Joining Good Morning Football on Friday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provided a short list of players who find themselves on the roster bubble.

We already know that a few backup quarterbacks could be traded, with Mike Glennon (Cardinals) and Josh Dobbs (Steelers) available. Several other players could also be on the move, whether traded or cut in the coming days.

Let's run down Rapoport's list:

Paxton Lynch, Broncos, QB: Played his best preseason game on Thursday night, but is on the outside looking in behind Chad Kelly. Rapoport notes that "perhaps, maybe?" someone could trade for Lynch. Such a move would have to be based on a team's pre-draft evaluations (hello, Jerry Jones?) as the first-round pick hasn't shown he's a viable backup at this point. Lynch could stick around as the No. 3 if John Elway decides he doesn't need a veteran backup.

John Simon, Colts, DL: Injuries put the 27-year-old's roster spot in jeopardy. Simon suffered a neck injury in the second preseason a game and has been dealing with a groin issue as well. With Indy lacking in defensive juice, it'd be a surprise if they simply cut a good player. However, if he's not healthy, the Colts could move on. He played just nine games in 2017.

Tony Lippett, Dolphins, DB: Rapoport notes the Dolphins are shopping the former starter, but he could be cut if Miami doesn't find a taker. Lippett missed all last season with a torn Achilles and hasn't looked fully healthy yet. The 26-year-old was a solid starter back in 2016, making 67 tackles and 10 passes defended. The injury, however, has set back his trajectory and could force the Dolphins to move on.

Ameer Abdullah, Lions, RB: Abdullah has been the subject of trade rumors for months, since the Lions added rookie Kerryon Johnson and veteran LeGarrette Blount. Abdullah earned a surprising number of first-team reps this preseason, as Detroit ostensibly attempted to showcase the running back for potential trade. Abdullah did not play in the fourth and final preseason games, which might indicate Detroit plans to carry a fourth running back if a trade partner doesn't materialize. Rapoport notes the Lions have a "hard decision to make" on Abdullah before the cut deadline.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (June 14 to June 20): LaDainian Tomlinson retires, signs one-day contract with Chargers 

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays from June 14 to June 20.
news

Dolphins, Jerome Baker agree to three-year, $39 million contract extension

The Miami Dolphins are signing LB Jerome Baker to a three-year, $39 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per agent Drew Rosenhaus.
news

Cowboys QB Prescott: Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape of his life

After posting career-low numbers last season, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is working hard to return to form this offseason according to QB Dak Prescott. 
news

Le'Veon Bell: 'I'll never play for Andy Reid again, I'd retire first'

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ didn't play in the Chiefs' final two playoff games, this after maintaining a modest role upon his midseason arrival. Don't expect him to suit up for Kansas City in the future, either. The free-agent RB said he'd retire before playing for Andy Reid again.
news

Travis Kelce: 'The Browns and Chiefs are definitely neck and neck'

﻿Travis Kelce﻿ is admittedly biased when it comes to Cleveland. It's where he's from and home to the teams he rooted for growing up. The Chiefs' All-Pro tight end is still intimately familiar with the Browns, though, and he believes they are a real challenger to K.C. for AFC supremacy.
news

Packers president Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella'

Though there's been no budging or development as it's concerned with Rodgers coming back into the Green Bay fold, Packers president Mark Murphy recently spoke about the QB and with all things Rodgers and the Pack, it's sure to draw notice. 
news

Miami tackle machine Jerome Baker not worried about new deal 'right now'

Despite some great production statistically, Dolphins LB Jerome Baker realizes he still has much to improve upon and he wants to do it in Miami. Thusly, Baker's been front and center at Dolphins organized team activities despite being on the final year of his rookie contract with apparently no talk of a new deal.  
news

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender 

With June in full bloom, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent and says he's biding his time and waiting for the "right opportunity" with a team "competing for a championship."
news

Antonio Gibson: There's 'a lot of weapons' on new Washington offense

Entering his second season and taking part in his first organized team activities, dynamic Washington RB Antonio Gibson has pronounced that his turf toe is healed up and the Football Team's offense is reinvigorated and revamped. 
news

Can Titans OL Adam Coon be the next Stephen Neal?

Amid all the clamor surrounding the trade to bring in WR Julio Jones, the Titans also welcomed another intriguing offensive player in former standout wrestler Adam Coon. 
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller on teaming with Jaylen Waddle: 'It's going to be fun'

Will Fuller brings plenty of speed to Miami and so does rookie Jaylen Waddle. The former Texans wide receiver believes speeds is in abundance on the Dolphins offense and "it's going to be fun."
news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW