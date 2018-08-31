Broncos' Paxton Lynch among players on roster bubble

Paxton Lynch, Broncos, QB: Played his best preseason game on Thursday night, but is on the outside looking in behind Chad Kelly. Rapoport notes that "perhaps, maybe?" someone could trade for Lynch. Such a move would have to be based on a team's pre-draft evaluations (hello, Jerry Jones?) as the first-round pick hasn't shown he's a viable backup at this point. Lynch could stick around as the No. 3 if John Elway decides he doesn't need a veteran backup.