Around the NFL

Broncos OC: Javonte Williams-Melvin Gordon combo 'similar' to Aaron Jones-A.J. Dillon duo in Green Bay

Published: Apr 28, 2022 at 09:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos brought Melvin Gordon back this week to pair with second-year rusher Javonte Williams. While fantasy football heads might be frustrated by the move, new offensive coordinator Justin Outten sees a duo similar to the Aaron Jones-A.J. Dillon combo he worked with in Green Bay.

"It's kind of almost by the feel of the game," Outten said Wednesday when asked about splitting reps, via the official team transcript. "It's kind of a similar situation to what we had in Green Bay with a speedier guy and a downhill guy. You want to utilize those guys because it is a long season. You don't want to bang them up. You want to be smart with them, use their strengths, put them out on the field, and make them work. We're excited to have both those guys."

Last year, Williams rushed 203 times for 903 yards and four TDs, while Gordon went for 918 yards and eight scores on 203 carries.

While the Broncos are installing a new system under Nathaniel Hackett and Outten, re-signing Gordon gives Denver the chance to keep both backs fresh, even if the carries aren't as evenly split as last year.

"With him being in the system, it's going to be another opportunity for us to get another guy back there to run the outside zone in third-down situations," Outten said. "[It's about] having that 1-2 punch. All those guys are working their tail off as well. You have Mike Boone and [Damarea] Crockett. Those guys are really putting in the work, so it'll be exciting to get him on the field as well."

Before re-signing Gordon, Williams was set to carry the load. After an impressive rookie season, Williams proved he deserves a bigger role. If he improves in his pass blocking, we'd expect Williams to still out-snap Gordon, given his higher upside. But Outten has no plans to declare a starter in April.

"I'm not saying that," he said when asked if Williams would be the starting back. "I'm saying guys are going to be on the field that can change up the game with their pace and with fresh legs. There's not necessarily a one and a two right now."

Related Content

news

Jets teammates see 'more swag' from QB Zach Wilson entering second season

Zach Wilson suffered through a rough rookie season, struggling in every facet of being a professional quarterback. But with offseason workouts starting, his teammates in New York have already seen a different QB.

news

2022 NFL Draft trade tracker: Full details on every draft-related move since start of the new league year

NFL.com provides a one-stop shop for tracking every draft-related trade made since the start of the 2022 league year.

news

Speed of Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill will help 'open up different things' in Dolphins offense

Importing Tyreek Hill to pair with Jaylen Waddle offers the Miami Dolphins the fastest receiving duo in the NFL. The onus will be on Tua Tagovailoa to take advantage of that speed.

news

Broncos' Justin Simmons on loaded division: 'It's going to be like prime time every single time an AFC West game is on'

The 2022 NFL schedule is set to be released on May 12, and we'll see how many of those AFC West matchups are actually in primetime. Even if they don't make the night schedule, expect most AFC West games to be in national windows.

news

Darren Waller says Raiders told him 'there's no trade that's going to happen'

Following reports of a possible trade with the Packers, Raiders tight end Darren Waller said he's spoken with Las Vegas brass and there is no trade in the works.

news

Cardinals pick up fifth-year option on QB Kyler Murray

As expected, Arizona picked up the fifth-year option on Kyler Murray's rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Owner David Tepper still believes in Sam Darnold, requests patience as Panthers build foundation

Panthers owner David Tepper reiterated his belief that Sam Darnold is a "very good quarterback" on Wednesday. Carolina holds the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft as it looks to continue building a foundation.

news

Peyton and Ashley Manning's PeyBack Foundation establishes Demaryius Thomas scholarship at Georgia Tech

Peyton and Ashley Manning's PeyBack Foundation has created an annual need-based scholarship for Georgia Tech students in memory of the Yellow Jackets legend and Manning's former teammate, Demaryius Thomas.

news

Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to three-year, $54M contract extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars and offensive tackle Cam Robinson have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension worth $54 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning.

news

Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn

The Chicago Bears are not currently shopping pass rusher Robert Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Quinn compiled 18.5 sacks in 16 games in 2021 and has no more guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

news

Arthur Smith: Cordarrelle Patterson will 'move around at a lot of spots' for Falcons in 2022

The Falcons could add a playmaker to its receiving corps in this week's draft, but it will remain an inexperienced unit. With that reality, Atlanta will lean heavily on running back Cordarrelle Patterson in the passing game.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW